Christmas party celebration for care home residents from Burnley and East Lancashire

There was plenty of Christmas cheer at a party hosted for residents from several care homes across Burnley and East Lancashire.

Held at the Padiham Road Methodist Church in Burnley, the celebration was organised by activity co-ordinators from each of the homes who belong to Activities R Us (East Lancs Care Homes).

Two of Santa's helpers at the Christmas party.

The forum meets together for lunch once a month to share and demonstrate ideas and activities that they can take to their respective homes to encourage and enhance the lives of their clients.

Established for 12 years the group was originally started and overseen by occupational therapists from the East Lancashire Health Trust and the reins were then taken over by the members who formed their own constitution so they could apply for charity grants.

The forum has been successful in applying for several grants and it has recently made a bid to Brighter Days which will see health professionals visiting homes to run weekly keep fit sessions.

Mrs Kath Rhodes, of Ashmeade Residential Home in Burnley, is also treasurer of the group.

A trio celebrate at the Christmas party.

She said: "The local Clinical Commissioning Group have kindly helped to support us financially through grants and they help spread the word of our group.

"Our main aim is to see the lives of the clients who live in residential settings enhanced by meaningful and

appropriate stimulation and activities, provided by enthusiastic and proactive ‘activity coordinators’.

"I am amazed at what we have achieved so far and I’m so pleased that we have brought smiles to hundreds of faces.

Care home residents celebrate with staff at the Christmas party.

"We decided to celebrate Christmas this year collectively as a group and host a party for clients from several homes.

The group would like to see more homes become involved and any that are interested are welcome to attend the activity forum which meets on the first Tuesday of every month between 12-30pm and 2pm at Padiham Road Methodist Church in Brassey Street, Burnley.

Two care home residents enjoy the party.

Happy smiles were the order of the day at the Christmas party.