Christmas concert at Burnley church raised money for two charities in memory of much missed parishioner

A Christmas concert raised the fantastic total of £605 for Pendleside Hospice.

‘A Celebration of Christmas in Word and Song’ Concert was held in memory of Tony Cummings at St John the Evangelist Church in Worsthorne in December.

Special guests included Kathleen Wilkinson, accompanied by her husband Nigel, John Cummings, Alan Hargreaves and friends who performed humorous short drama pieces.

The whole event was organised by Barrie Sharpley along with Ken Stott and David Sykes.

The master of ceremonies for the evening was Jim Leaver.

Relatives, friends, parishioners and friends of Tony attended the evening which raised a grand total of £1,210 that was split between the hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Tony's wife Lynn and his brother John presented a cheque to Pendleside Hospice.