Christmas cheer for young carers thanks to festive bags of goodies from Burnley Lions

Thirty carrier bags filled with festive treats have been donated to young carers in Burnley.

Mince pies, Christmas cake and grocery products were collected for the bags by Burnley Lions. And a Christmas card was popped into each bag to give them a seasonal feel.

Items for the bags were donated by Asda, Burnley, along with the generous people of Burnley and Pendle who always support the fund raising efforts of the Lions.

And as the group funds its own administration every penny donated is used to help others.

Chairman Frank Seed said: "It's good to support these young people, who have daily responsibilties and duties above and beyond the average, when they are a carer for a close relative."