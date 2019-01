A carol concert at a Burnley church helped to raise £150 for the RAF Benevolent Fund.

Organised by the Friends of Ightenhill Park, the annual event was held at Padiham Road Methodist Church which was packed to the rafters.

Father Christmas made a guest appearance and the church and Friends group provided coffee, tea, hot chocolate, warm mince pies, cakes and biscuits for free.

And the generous donations from people who attended the concert raised the grand total of £150.