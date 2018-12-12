Christmas bin collections for Burnley announced

Burnley Council has announced changes to residents’ household waste collections over Christmas and New Year.

This is due to when the festive Bank Holidays fall this year.

• All collections for Christmas Day will be moved to Christmas Eve.

• All collections for Boxing Day will be moved to Saturday December 29th.

• All collections for New year’s Day will be moved to New Year’s Eve.

Sean Spencer, the council’s streetscene services manager, said: “Everyone is in the habit of putting their wheelie bin and recycling boxes and bags out on a certain day so we wanted to give residents plenty of notice about the festive changes so they can make sure they don’t miss out on a collection.”

However, due to the fact that traditionally more rubbish is generated during the festive period the council is temporarily relaxing its rules over bags of extra waste. Normally the council does not collect any excess waste left outside a wheelie bin.

However, between Christmas Eve and January 11th inclusive, the council will collect extra bags of rubbish that will not fit in your wheelie bin. After that the council will return to its pro-recycling policy of not collecting any waste left outside your wheelie bin.

Further information on collection days, and what can and can’t be recycled, is available in the council leaflet and calendar or on the council website www.burnley.gov.uk.