Choir raises spirits at its Burnley local

A popular choir raised spirits in its Burnley 'local' to the delight of other regulars.

The East Lancs Clarion Choir brought a bit of festive cheer to the Coach and Horses in Church Street, which some of the members visit after their Thursday meetings. They sang their own versions of seasonal songs with a few less familiar, all delivered in their very distinctive style and led by musical director Janet Russell.

It has been a busy year for the choir.

Recently the choir sang at the Vanguard centre in Burnley where they were well received. Earlier in the year they have sung at the Menwith Hill American base in Yorkshire and at the Preston New Road fracking site on the Fylde to raise the spirits of demonstrators.

During the summer they attended the annual Street Choirs Festival which this year was held in Brighton.

Around noon on Sunday the choir will perform to the walkers and cyclists at the Clarion House near Newchurch and Roghlee. In the evening of December 20th they will meet at the 160 Cafe in James Street, Burnley, to share a meal and an informal sing-song.

The choir always welcomes new members old and young. It meets every Thursday during term time from 7-30pm to 9-30pm in St Peter’s School. The choir consists of male and female voices. There are no auditions so anyone who loves music can just come along and join in.

The next choir meeting will be on Thursday January 10th.