Choir on song to raise cash for charity

A choir hit the right note with a Christmas concert which raised over £700 for a worthy cause.

The newly formed Burnley Contempo Choir raised £765 at its Christmas concert and this was donated to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

This charity was chosen as several members of the choir have a personal connection to it. The money will go towards providing support and information to anyone affected by MS in the Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale area.

The choir received a heart-warming letter of thanks and certificate from the group for their fantastic achievement, in raising one of their highest donations in recent times.

The choir, whose motto is "Voices Changing Lives," is fast gaining a reputation for using its singing talents to raise money for a variety of good causes.

Members are now starting to learn new songs for their summer concert in July and will be considering which charity to support for this event.

For more information about the choir you can visit its facebook page.