Children's award winning visions of peace

A competition challenged Burnley schoolchildren to produce a poster illustrating their idea of the future of peace.

The Future of Peace poster competition was organised by Burnley Lions Club and two schools, St Paul's C of E and St John's RC, entered.

Lion Frank Seed told pupils that one of the organisation's purposes was to create and foster a spirit of understanding among people all over the world and the Peace Poster competition is one way of getting people to think about what it means.

Aimed at pupils aged seven to nine, a panel of Lions chose a winner and two runners up from each school.

The winner from St Paul’s was Kyle Wearden and the runners-up were Abu-Bakr Farooq and Zack Larter.

Alessandra Dimalaluan was the winner from St John's and the runners-up were Erin Lampitco and Alisha Rooney.

The six winning designs were entered into the Lions’ District competition which covers an area from Maryport to Warrington and Oldham to the Isle of Man.

And the Burnley entries triumped with Alessandra winning first place and Alisha second.

Alessandra will be presented with he district trophy at the Lions' annual convention in March in Kendal and her parents have also been invited to attend the special event.