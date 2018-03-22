Children made an eggstra special effort for Easter competition

From dinosaur eggs to underwater creatures, pupils at a Burnley primary school came up with some imaginative ideas for an egg painting competition.

The children at Holy Trinity Primary had to decorate a boiled egg using an animal theme.

The youngsters loved taking part in the challenge just before breaking up for their Easter holiday and the winners were presented with Easter eggs as prizes.

The winners were as follows: Brooke Newton (year five) dinosaur eggs, Zachery Regan (reception) robin,

Hollie Catlow (year two) Sea Life Centre, Evie Ellis (year six) giraffe, Lilly Haythornwhite (year four) farm animals

Jayden Brown ( year one) Leo the lion, Lila Ashworth (year three) dog and kennel.