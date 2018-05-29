Children learn about lifesaving work of ambulance service

Students at Burnley's St Augustine's RC Primary School are hoping to have it all figured out when it comes to the North West Ambulance Service.

Helen Shepherd works at the NWAS as a senior paramedic and she took over the NWAS instagram page entitled 'A Week In The Life Of...'

The children spell out the initials of # Team North West Ambulance Service

Helen is a parent of a student at St Augustine's and as part of her 'Week In The Life Of..' she came into school to talk to the youngest children about what the ambulance service was and how it should be used.

She also got the teachers and the students to spell out 'Team NWAS' themselves to help their understanding.

The children had already had a visit from the ambulance service earlier in the year and learnt about the various roles in the NWAS.

Headteacher Sinead Colbeck said: "Helen wanted to come back and work with the children on something that would capture people’s attention and help raise awareness of the role of the NWAS,"