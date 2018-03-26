Children had stars in their eyes at historic hall

Burnley’s Towneley Hall hosted a stargazing event for around 30 youngsters to celebrate British Science Week.

They enjoyed an informative workshop to learn more about the stars, their constellations, space exploration and “Hubble’s Greatest Hits.”

Led by local astronomer Adam Whitaker, the historic hall was the perfect location for the event as it is steeped in astronomy with one of its previous owners, Richard Towneley, being a 17th century pioneer in astronomy.

And Adam, from Beauty in the Universe, is a multiple award winning, best selling science writer and teacher of astronomy.

The stargazing event was part of the Lancashire Children's University innovative Passport to Learning which encourages children from the age of five to try new learning experiences outside of school; at after school clubs or by visiting learning destinations such as libraries and museums.

Funded by Burnley Council with contribution from Burnley FC in the Community the programme encourages children to see the joy of learning, giving a sense of wonder in the world around them and develops their confidence and aspirations for the brightest futures.

It is currently running in 15 schools across Burnley as part of Burnley Council’s Aspirations Strategy.

For more information about Children’s University please contact Lancashire CU manager Laura Grigsby at laurag@seftonebp.co.uk

