Children enjoy a trip to Make Believe Land at Christmas fair

The choir from Padiham Green Primary School sing carols at the Christmas fair at St Leonard's Church in Padiham.
A "Make Believe Land" grotto helped to bring the magic and wonder of Christmas to Padiham on Saturday.

The grotto was one of the attractions at the annual Christmas fair held at St Leonard's Church and dozens of children queued up excitedly to take their turn to explore it.

Two delighted youngsters enjoy the Make Believe grotto.

There was a variety of stalls, games and refreshments, including bacon or sausage butties and visitors were entertained by the choirs from St Leonard's and Padiham Green primary schools.

Organisers hope to have raised around £1,760 for church funds.

The choir from St Leonard's Primary School in Padiham get ready to sing at the church's annual Christmas fair.

