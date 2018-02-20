Child's play meets horse play at charity's new playgroup

Child’s play met horse play when a Burnley animal charity launched its first playgroup.

HAPPA (Horses and Ponies Protection Association) welcomed 20 children, their parents and guardians to its home at Shores Hey Farm, Briecliffe, for its first playgroup session called ‘Little Neddies’.

Little Neddies is a farm-themed playgroup for ages one to five where children can play with a number of farm-themed toys, puzzles and games, and visit the rescue centre’s horses and ponies.

HAPPA’s education officer Adrian Ainsworth said: “We have a number of activities and sessions at Shores Hey Farm including the Ponies 4 U, for older children to attend.

“Following feedback we have chosen to run a group for younger children. We hope that this will be the first step on the ladder for children to learn about farm life and equine welfare.

“The group will allow pre-school children the chance to have fun and make new friends in a safe environment, it is also a great opportunity for parents and guardians to get together and socialise.”

The funds raised through activities and events held at the Shores Hey Farm will help the charity to continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming horses and ponies.

The cost is just £6 per child, which includes juice and a biscuit and a hot drink for the adults.

Please book in advance by calling 01282 455992 or email enquiries@happa.org.uk.