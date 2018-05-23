Burnley Miners’ Club celebrated its centenary with a party weekend and what else but a Béné and Hot.

Holding the title of the world’s biggest on-trade consumer of Bénédictine the popular club in Plumbe Street gets through more than 1,000 bottles a year.

Burnley Miners' Club president Tony Mitchell was presented with a limited edition bottle, only available from Palais Bndictine as a gift from Bndictine

The ‘golden nectar’ has been a favourite of Burnley locals since the club opened in 1918, after soldiers of the East Lancashire Regiment, who were stationed at the birthplace of Bénédictine in Fécamp, Normandy, during the First World War, drank Bénédictine and hot water to keep them warm in the trenches.

The regiment loved the tipple so much, they brought it home after the war and have been drinking Béné and Hot in the Miners ever since.

Since then, the club has paid homage to Bene with its very own ‘Bénédictine Lounge’, filled with classic memorabilia, and has taken its staff out to visit the Palais in Fécamp several times, even sponsoring a local guide dog, naming him Béné.

Burnley Miners' Club secretary Alan Kennedy, said: “Bénédictine means a lot to Burnley and the club. When the lads made it back from the war in November 1918, they came in requesting Béné and Hot.

"The club managed to get 18 bottles delivered that month – which was an impressive feat at the time. Legend has it that they got through it so quickly, they had to order more before Christmas.”

Philippe Jouhaud, marketing director for Bénédictine Liqueur, commented: “We were absolutely delighted to be a part of this special day.

"Our bond with the club is so strong that you simply cannot have one without the other. The people of Lancashire have always supported Bénédictine and we in turn are excited to support such a milestone event within the local community. Cheers!”