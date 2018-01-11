Checking work emails on holiday and when to take Christmas decorations down? A new survey reveals all

A new survey from Ryman on going back to work in the new year has revealed plenty about the people of Lancashire and their work-life balance, their employment satisfaction, and getting back into the swing of things after the festive break.



As part of their Back to Work analysis, the stationary company found that an astonishing 40% of the Lancastrians surveyed check their work email whilst enjoying their holidays for Christmas, with 13% then going on to actually do work despite being on annual leave.

In terms of returning to the grindstone after the heady excitement of New Year's Eve, 53% if respondants said that they are "not so excited" about getting back into the swing of work, with 7% claiming that it takes them over a week to re-acclimatise to the slightly more hectic schedule following the Christmas break.

The data also suggested that, for some, the sunshine-laden holidays sure to be enjoyed when 2018 is in full swing cannot come soon enough, with 27% of people already having a holiday booked for the new year, while 13% say that this will be a year of change and that they will be looking for a new job in the next 30 days.

When it comes to transforming the house from the winter wonderland that it has been throughout December back to its everyday state, an impatient 13% of those surveyed claimed they took down their Christmas decorations between Boxing Day and New Year's, while 7% do their best to keep the magic going by keeping the tinsel out until January 11th or later.

For more info, head to https://www.ryman.co.uk/back-to-work/results