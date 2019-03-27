Charity that makes dreams come true for cancer sufferers given £2,000 helping hand from Burnley businessman

A charity that helps to make wishes come true for cancer sufferers over the age of 40 has received a £2,000 windfall thanks to a Burnley businessman.

The sterling work of the Honey Rose Foundation struck such a chord with energy company director Gavin Roper he decided to hold a music gig to raise money for the charity.

The Big Band night, which raised £2,000, took place at The Grand Theatre in Clitheroe and included performances by bands Northern Social and The Shivers.

Gavin (42) who lives in Fence with his wife Kelly and their nine-year-old son Harvey, heard about the work of the Honey Rose Foundation at a business networking event.

Set up 10 years ago on Merseyside by a woman who lost three of her closest friends, the charity makes wishes and dreams come true for people over the age of 40 who have cancer or life threatening illnesses.

The work of the charity resonated with Gavin as two years ago his older brother, Andrew, died at the age of 53 from a sudden heart attack.

Gavin said: "Andrew was rushed to hospital and while I got the chance to speak to him he was placed in an induced coma and I never had the chance to say a proper goodbye.

"Although the charity couldn't really have helped us, the work it does in helping people to have precious time with their family is fantastic."