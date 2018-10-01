Charity night hosted by Mayoress of Burnley will benefit many good causes

A fundraising night to raise money for the Mayoress of Burnley's chosen charities takes place next week.

The Mayoress of Burnley Mrs Patricia Lunt will host the evening at Padiham's Mamma Mia restaurant on Monday, October 8th.

The fun packed evening includes a meal and fund raising activities and tickets are £15 a head.

All the proceeds of the evening will be donated to Pendleside Hospice, East Lancashire People First, BFC in the Community and BK's Heroes.

Anyone who would like tickets is asked to contact the Mayor's office on 01282 477106.