Charity night at Burnley club was right on track to raise £2,000

Entertainers donated their services free of charge for a charity night held at the Rosegrove Railway Club in Burnley.

And the Good Friday event proved to be a resounding success, raising £2,061 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Several local businesses supported the event by donating raffle prizes and everyone who attended the night was happy to make a generous donation.

David Naylor, concert secretary chose Macmillan as the beneficiary charity due to the support his family has received from it.

He said: “The Committee worked really hard to put this event on and we are so proud of the fantastic amount raised. We are grateful

to everyone who helped make the event such a huge success”

The club hopes to organise more events for the charity in future, starting with a Ladies' Day on Saturday, July 14th.

Hannah Richmond, East Lancashire fundraising manager said: “We are extremely thankful for the support of everyone at Rosegrove Railway Club.

"The event was a resounding success and we know that is due to the hard work of the committee members and the generosity of all those who supported the event.

"The money raised will make a huge difference for local people living with cancer. We look forward to continuing to work together.”