Charity launches new initiative to tackle alcohol misuse and homelessness in Burnley

A new and innovative service that aims to combat alcohol misuse and homelessness across the borough is to be launched.



Change Grow Live’s Inspire service in Westgate will be funded by a Public Health England capital grant and aims to reduce alcohol-related harm and support the local homeless population; including those who are street homeless, sofa surfing or at risk of becoming homeless.

Change Grow Live is the UK’s leading provider of drug and alcohol treatment, with local services providing holistic services committed to tackling the root causes of substance misuse.

The project will provide a safe space for individuals to drop in and access shower facilities, a kitchen area, laundry facilities and a wellbeing hub.

It will be run by existing Inspire staff and volunteers who will be on hand to deliver low-level interventions and encourage individuals to access mainstream services.

This will include access to community detoxification; for those who require close monitoring during a detox, but where inpatient or residential support is not required or accessible.

In turn, the new service will reduce the impact on health and social care services in Burnley, including GPs and A and E.

The official opening will be held on Tuesday, November 12th, to tie in with Alcohol Awareness Week.

This year’s theme is ‘Alcohol and Me’ and is a chance for people across the UK to start thinking about the consequence of excessive drinking.

... service manager of Change Grow Live’s Inspire service, said: “We are delighted that Inspire is taking direct action to address these pressing issues in Burnley.

“This new facility, combined with our hard-working staff and volunteers, will be an invaluable resource in helping those struggling with the often-intertwined problems of homelessness and alcohol abuse. This will not only help people overcome their addiction but also get them out of the circumstances that underpin substance misuse.

“Most importantly, for those struggling with alcohol or homelessness in Burnley, we are here and ready to support you.”

Initially this service will be open Tuesday and Thursday mornings.

Inspire is seeking donations of food, towels, bedding, clothing and toiletries; other donations are welcome and can be used in wider parts of the service.

If you can support in any way with donations, contact Mark Spedding, Burnley district manager, at mark.spedding@cgl.org.uk.