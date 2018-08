A family fun day has raised £300 for Burnley FC in the Community’s new community kitchen project.

The event, held at the Turf Hotel, saw Burnley mascot Bertie Bee make an appearance much to the delight of his fans.

There was also a barbecue, DJ, music, BFC face-painting, a charity raffle and a ticket giveaway for the Espanyol game.

Burnley FC in the Community’s kitchen project, located in the heart of the Charter Walk Shopping Centre, incorporates a foodbank, café and teaching kitchen and is