A Memory Walk to support the fight against dementia will be held next month.

The walk takes place on Sunday, September 16th, in Thompson Park, Burnley in aid of the Alzheimer's Society and walkers are asked to meet the pavilion at 10-30am.

The short circular walk will set off at 11am and should be completed by 12-30pm.

For more information contact Vicki Woods on 07970 685332 or email her vwoods@burnley.gov.uk.

To sign up for the Memory Walk go to burnleymemorywalk2018.eventbrite.co.uk