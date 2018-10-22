Charity curry night aids Burnley homeless project

A charity curry night has helped raise more than £1,200 profit for the Emmaus homeless project in Burnley.

More than 100 people supported the event, enjoying a first class three course meal at Usha Restaurant in Rossendale Road.

Guest included Bishop of Blackburn the Rt Rev. Julian Henderson, Stephen Grainge, the chief executive of Emmaus UK; Mick Cartledge, chief executive of Burnley Borough Council and Mark Townsend, leader of Burnley Borough Council.

Peter Pike, supporter at Emmaus Burnley and organiser of the event, said: "Everyone had a really good evening and great meal and I would like to thank all those who supported the event and the Usha and all their staff for the support given."