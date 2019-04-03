Charity challenge will see cyclists riding from Turf Moor to Chelsea's Stamford Bridge...via Belgium and France

A total of 26 riders will be setting off from Burnley Football Club to embark on an international journey in support of the Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal.

The first leg of the journey, which starts on Wednesday, April 17th, will be 99 miles from Burnley across to Hull, where the riders will board the ferry across to Zeebrugge.

On day two, the riders will continue in the saddle from Zeebrugge, heading towards Dunkirk.

There will be slight detour on this route while the riders pay their respects at the Ramscappelle military cemetery, where many Burnley men from the East Lancs regiment are laid to rest. It is 53 miles for this leg of the journey and day two will finish at Dunkirk.

On day three, the riders will take the ferry from Dunkirk to Dover.

Then, on Easter Monday, the riders will make their way from Dover and ride 92 miles up to Chelsea Football Club, taking in the sights of London on their way.

Funds raised from the cycle ride will be split: 90% to the Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal and 10% to Burnley FC in the Community. All riders are covering their own expenses for the ride, so every penny donated is going to good causes.

Donations can be made through clicking here.