Charity begins at home for The Bee Hive and Burnley FC in the Community

An award-winning Burnley estate and lettings agent has created a real buzz around local charity after teaming up with the town’s football club.

The Bee Hive has signed up as a ‘Friend’ of Burnley FC in the Community to mark a remarkable year for the family-owned company.

After winning ‘gold’ as Burnley’s best estate agent in the prestigious British Property Awards, The Bee Hive then went on to claim ‘silver’ in the Lancashire category.

“We are proud of our achievements and our roots and it is great to team up with BFC in the Community,” said Luke Robinson, Business Development Director. “Being part of the community and supporting local causes are very important to us and key drivers in helping ensure our future success in what is a very competitive marketplace.”

The Robinson family has run The Bee Hive for four years and Luke added: “Our business strategy is to put quality over quantity. We have a strong skill set within our team and believe we offer the very best in all-round service to all clients, be that in terms of sales or lettings.”

Fellow award winners, BFCitC delivers over 30 different projects across East Lancashire - work that is made possible through donations from socially responsible businesses like The Bee Hive.

Ryan Bradley, Business Development Executive at BFCitC, said: “It is great to welcome the Bee Hive aboard. As Burnley FC’s official charity, we have a unique ability to attract investment and form partnerships with businesses who want to support people locally and help achieve something amazing.

“Our programme offers a variety of givebacks to businesses, such as networking and training, and we use all donations to further our work with those who need it the most.”

The Bee Hive and BFCitC will work together on various projects over the coming year.