Charity ball raises thousands for Pendleside Hospice

Staff at a Burnley firm have not been able to mask their delight after a masquerade ball organised by them raised £5,000 for charity.

Digital technology experts Seriun hosted the ball at the Fence Gate as part of Pendleside Hospice's annual Corporate Challenge.

The red carpet event was a huge success, attracting 150 masked guests from businesses across Lancashire and beyond.

Guests enjoyed fine dining while being entertained by award-winning magician Andrew Dean and soothed by the sultry tones of singer Jo Farrow.

There were a number of fundraising events throughout the evening, including a balloon raffle and charity auction - where some fantastic prizes were up for grabs, including a signed and framed Burnley FC football, Lancashire County Cricket Club shirt, and Manchester United v Burnley hospitality tickets.

Hayley Pollard and Emily Whiteoak from Pendleside Hospice were in attendance and enlightened everyone about the great work the Hospice do.

Alan Scully, communications director at Seriun said: "It's been an honour to support Pendleside in their 30th anniversary year. The work they do and the impact it has on people’s lives in the community is immeasurable.

"The Corporate Challenge is an amazing opportunity for local businesses, like Seriun, to rally together and fundraise to help Pendleside carry out the astounding work they do."

A shimmering array of masks were worn on the night ranging from the traditional Scaramouche and filigree styles, to the ridiculous – namely 'The Hulk'. Prizes were given out for the best and worst masks, as judged by Pendleside's Hayley and Emily.

The event was sponsored by KBL Solicitors, Pierce Accountants, Double8 Moving Pictures and +24 Marketing.

Seriun's marketing manager Laura Brown said: "We have thoroughly enjoyed taking part in Pendleside's Corporate Challenge this year, and on behalf of all the Seriun team I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported our event - all our guests, our sponsors, our entertainers - Andrew Dean, Jo Farrow and

our fabulous MC John Riding, and all the businesses that donated prizes for our raffle and auction...it wouldn't have been the success it was without them. We hope our success story encourages others to join Pendleside's Corporate Challenge next year."