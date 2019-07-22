Charities the big winners at Burnley's Asda Foundation 10k

Charities emerged as the big winners today as thousands of generous-spirited runners of all abilities completed the Asda Foundation Burnley 10K.

Cheered on by enthusiastic spectators, the runners raised tens of thousands of pounds for a host of good causes as they made their way around the route, which started and finished in Towneley Park.

The Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Anne Kelly, with Mark Magee, Nick Mccormick and Calum James Holmes.

First across the finish line was Nick Mccormick in a time of 32mins 46secs. Mark Magee took second place in 34mins 21secs with Calum James Holmes third in 35mins 28secs.

Laura Hesketh was the first woman home in 37mins 44secs followed by Sarah Dufour-Jackson, who clocked 41mins for second spot and Emma Bailey who finished third in 42mins 3secs.

Many of the participants were raising money for a good cause of their own choice, or for one of the event’s partner charities - Jane Tomlinson Appeal, Pendleside Hospice, Burnley Leisure Trust, Child Action Northwest and Burnley FC in the Community.

Mandy Hepworth, Asda Foundation coordinator, said: “Congratulations must go to everyone who took part in today’s event. Not only did they complete the challenge, through their efforts they supported the work of some really excellent charities. Everyone involved can feel very proud.”

The Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Anne Kelly, with Emma Bailey, Laura Hesketh and Sarah Dufour-Jackson.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, head of events with race organisers Run For All, said: “We are indebted to the many volunteers who gave up their time to make the event such a success. Their contribution to ensuring people have an enjoyable time cannot be underestimated.”

Having left Towneley Park, the course took a route along Todmorden Road and then Belvedere Road, in the shadow of Burnley Football Club. It then went into Thompson Park before returning for the grand finish back at Towneley Park.

The Burnley 10K is supported by title sponsor the Asda Foundation, Aftershockz, Runderwear, Arla Protein, Burnley Express, Radio Lancashire, Urbaser Ltd, Motorpoint, and Burnley Borough Council.