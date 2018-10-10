`

Charities are winners after Burnley Mayoress hosts fundraising dinner

The Mayor and Mayoress of Burnley Coun. Charlie Briggs and Mrs Patricia Lunt (centre) with( from left to right) guest Paul Stinton, Tony Seminara, owner of Mamma Mia, charity committee member Carol Stinton, Sylvia Seminara, owner of Mamma Mia and event organiser Julie Redfern.
The Mayoress of Burnley Mrs Patricia Lunt hosted a charity night in Padiham to raise money for her chosen causes for her year in office.


Organised by Julie Redfern, a member of the Mayoress's charity committee, the evening was held at Mamma Mia restaurant.

Guests, who included the Mayor of Burnley Coun. Charlie Briggs, enjoyed a three course meal and there was a raffle and other fundraising activities including guess the number of pasta tubes in a bottle.

The night raised £400 which will be donated to Pendleside Hospice, East Lancashire People First, BFC in the Community and BK's Heroes.