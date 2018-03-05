Changing face of village set to be showcased in pictures

The changing face of a closeknit community will be shown in a special exhibition later this month.

Down Memory Lane is a pictorial exhibition of Sabden over the decades.

An image of the old post office in Whalley Road, Sabden

Pictures of people and places in the village over the years will form the exhibition taking place in St Mary's Community Hall on Saturday, March 17th, from 10am to 4pm.

Visitors can take a trip down memory lane to see old Sabden characters and see how the village has changed over the years.

School photos, village celebrations and family pictures are all included.

You can also enjoy a slide show and videos of events such as the village celebrating the Queen's Golden Jubilee and Holme Committee celebrations.

Admission is £2 and refreshments will be on sale. There will be a raffle to win a framed print of old Sabden.

For more details call Margaret Parsons on 01282 778652.