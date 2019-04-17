Chance to join the team of volunteers at Padiham's historic Gawthorpe Hall

Volunteer opportunities are available for anyone interested in looking after Gawthorpe Hall in Padiham.

The historic hall already has a team of volunteers who play a vital role assisting at the important Grade 1 listed building and with its collections.

There is now an opportunity for enthusiastic people who care about the building and its history to join the team.

Volunteer roles that are available include being a room steward, providing visitors with information during their visit about the history of the hall, the family and the items in the rooms.

During the winter months when the hall is closed, volunteers can help out with the care and maintenance regime.

Volunteers need to be over 18 and able to give some time on a Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

The times that people volunteer to work are organised with them to fit with their lives. Volunteers are especially needed at weekends, from March to November.

Full training and support will be given to help volunteers in their role. Travel expenses are paid and refreshments provided.

Julie Bell, head of libraries, museums, culture and registrars at Lancashire County Council, said: "Gawthorpe Hall is wonderful historic building to be a volunteer at.

"Volunteers can lend a hand with many tasks, depending on their own interests.

"I hope that as many people as possible take the opportunity to get involved. This is a great way to meet like-minded people, and to have the satisfaction of seeing how their work contributes to the running of this iconic building. Volunteers would also see the positive impact of their work on the people who visit.

"This also provides a fantastic opportunity to learn new skills, or to add to existing ones.

"Volunteers can opt to do as much as they like, it's entirely up to them, so there's no pressure for anyone to commit lots of their time."

Gawthorpe Hall volunteer Pam Jones said: "I've been a volunteer here for a while now. This is great for me as I enjoy talking to people, and sharing the history of this fabulous Hall with them.

"I'm increasing my own knowledge all the time, and it has given me the chance to socialise and to meet so many like-minded and fascinating people.

"I can volunteer to help out when I have some time to spare, so this role really works for me."

To initially find out more about volunteering at Gawthorpe Hall, contact the hall through 01282 771004 or gawthorpehall@lancashire.gov.uk. to have an informal discussion.

Following this, contact the Lancashire Volunteer Partnership by emailing LVP@lancashire.gov.uk.

Alternatively, visit www.lancsvp.org.uk for more information.