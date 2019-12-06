Celebrity antique expert Adam is star of the show at Burnley charity group's valuation day

Celebrity antique expert Adam Partridge was the star guest at a valuation day organised by Burnley Lions.

Adam, who has appeared on a variety of TV shows including Flog It, Bargain Hunt, Dickinson's Real Deal and Cash In The Attic, was joined by Stephen Parkinson from his valuation centre in Preston.

Stephen is also an auctioneer who has made appearances on Bargain Hunt and Dickinson's Real Deal. James Bird was also on hand from his auction house in Macclesfield to value precious items.

The venue for the event was Pendle Village Mill and the public were charged a small valuation fee which raised £76 for Lions' funds.

Lion Frank Seed said: "Lots of interesting items were valued and everyone seemed to go away happy with the outcome.

"We are grateful for the amount raised for our funds and would like to thank Adam and his team and Pendle Village Mill for hosting us."