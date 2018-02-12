CCTV boost for Padiham town centre

Extra CCTV cameras are being installed in Padiham town centre.

Four new cameras, funded by Burnley Council and Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, will be installed in the area known locally as “the hill”, covering parts of Church Street and the main shopping street.

They will be sited in an area which will benefit from the additional coverage.

The town’s four existing CCTV cameras will also be upgraded, from analogue to digital, as part of a long-term planned-for maintenance programme.

The investment is part of wider work by the council, police and other partners to tackle crime and anti-social behavior in the town.

Funding for the new cameras is coming from the council’s ward opportunities fund and from a successful bid by the council to the Police and Crime Commissioner. The ward opportunities fund contribution was agreed by Hapton-with-Park councillors Jean Cunningham and Joanne Greenwood as part of their element of the fund.

Coun. Lian Pate, executive member for community services, said: “Two of the ward councillors listened to calls from residents for more CCTV coverage and agreed to put some of their ward funds towards installing these new cameras.

“The cameras will be fixed to buildings and they will feed into Padiham Town Hall where footage will be held. The new cameras won’t be monitored but they will operate 24 hours a day, every day, and their recordings will be available to the police to view at any time they need to.”