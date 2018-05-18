CBE urges ex-Nelson Grammar School students to attend 'overdue' reunion

Students who attended Nelson Grammar School in the 1960s are being encouraged to attend an upcoming reunion where they can reconnect "with old friends sand make some news ones."



Organised by Brian Duerden (69), who attended Nelson Grammar School from 1959 to 1966 and was Head Boy in his final year at the school, and Lindasy Rawlinson, who was Head Girl the year after Brian left, is aiming to get the '60s generation back together over 50 years on from their time at NGS.

Brian is keen to tie the reunion - which he hopes to hold at Turf Moor, in with a Clarets' home game. Pictured: Burnley FC manager, Sean Dyche.

Looking to tie the reunion in with a Burnley FC match next season, passionate Clarets fan Brian has not yet got a concrete date for the proposed reunion as the schedule for the new football season will not be released until next month, but is keen to hold it at Turf Moor’s Dr Ivan Suite on a Friday evening, allowing anyone to attend the match on the Saturday as well.

"After 50 years and us being so busy with jobs and families, we must try and get together," said Brian, whowas born and bred in Nelson before moving to Scotland to study at the University of Edinburgh. "We're disappointed and somewhat embarrassed that we have had no reunion for these years since we left, so will see how many of us can still recognise each other!"

Son of Nelson Cricket Club stalwart, Cyril Duerden - who "did everything at the club" over a 50-year affiliation with the institution - Brian is married to fellow former-NGS student Marjorie, and has himself worked across the country as a clinical academic in microbiology, going as far as to become Head of the Cardiff Public Health Laboratory in 1991, the Director of the Government’s Public Health Laboratory Service, and the Department of Health's inspector of microbiology and infection control prior to his retirement in 2010.

"It was great fun being at Nelson Grammar School in the '60s as you can imagine!" said Brian, who was made a CBE in 2008 for services to medicine and charity. "As teenagers in that era, there was a lot going on, so we're looking for those from the '60s generation at the school who want to get together for a beer and a pie.

"If you were at the Nelson Grammar School in the '60s and fancy getting together with some old friends sand make some news ones, get in touch."

Those wishing to attend the reunion can contact Brain via email at bduerden@doctors.org.uk