Cats Protection's anti-freeze warning to East Lancashire pet owners

This winter Cats Protection is warning people in East Lancashire about the dangers of anti-freeze to cats.

Anti-freeze contains ethylene glycol which is toxic to felines. Signs of poisoning include lack of appetite, vomiting, diarrhoea, breathing difficulties and seizures. Pet owners should seek veterinary advice as soon as possible if their animals show signs of these symptoms.

Dr Alison Richards, the charity's central veterinary officer, said: “Sadly, we hear too often of reports where cats are being poisoned, becoming injured or of those that have strayed.

“We don’t know what motivates cats to consume anti-freeze (they are not attracted to the sweetness of it) but we think most cases of consumption are a result of accidental spillages or cats grooming it off their coat etc.

“Many poisonings can be accidental, so we advise people to mop up any pools of anti-freeze from the ground and store containers well out of their cat’s reach. Once the containers are empty, it is a good idea to place them in sealed-up bags before placing them in rubbish bins.”

The charity is advising pet-owners to remain vigilant to possible acts of cruelty, encourage their felines to stay close to home, keep them inside at night and ensure they are neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

For further advice and information on cat welfare-related issues please download http://bit.ly/CatSafeAdvice or visit http://bit.ly/CatSafeGuide

Alternatively, call Cats Protection’s National Information Line on 03000 12 12 12.