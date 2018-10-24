Cats Protection celebrating #50ShadesOfBlackCat for National Black Cat Day

Cats Protection is celebrating National Black Cat by asking pet owners to share pictures on their moggy's unique colour on social media using hashtag #50ShadesOfBlackCat.

The charity will run the campaign on Saturday for the eighth year in a row.

The aim is to encourage people to adopt a black, or a black-and-white cat, which make up 40 per cent of felines given up to Cats Protection centres.

Gemma Croker, the charity's social media manager, said it takes longer to find new homes for them than cats of any other colour.

She added: “We think this is because black is a more common colour so we want to highlight just how individual each one is and hopefully find them new homes more quickly.”

Tabitha, whose colour has been called peacock black, is currently in care at the Preston branch. She is just one of 50 shades being used to highlight the subtle but important differences between black cats.

Jeanette Greaves, spokesperson for the Preston branch, said: “Tabitha came in to our branch because her owner was unable to care for her.

"She was terrified at first, but over a period of months, she has her confidence back. She is scared of new people at first, but a gentle approach works wonders and if you give her the space and time to come round, she will reward you with affection and love.

"Tabitha was adopted last year, but it didn't work out because of her new owner's health issues, so she desperately needs a new permanent home.”

Anyone wishing to arrange a time to meet Tabitha should call 01772 393 949, or to see other black and black-and-white cats ready for adoption visit https://www.cats.org.uk/preston

To discover what shade your black cat is, visit @CatsProtection on Instagram and Twitter, or www.facebook.com/catsprotection on Facebook.

To find out more about National Black Cat Day, please visit: www.cats.org.uk/Black-cats