Catherine's 'Life of Pie' lands her dream role as taster

A Burnley woman has had a large slice of good luck - landing herself a dream part-time job as a pie taster.



Catherine Quigley, beat hundreds of hopefuls to be chosen as one of the new pie and pud tasters for Holland's Pies.

Catherine, joined by five other tasters, will attend a meeting every six months at the Holland’s Pies bakery in Baxenden where she will get to taste and review pies, puds and more alongside Holland’s newly appointed Chief PIEologist, Helen Henry.

Catherine impressed the judges with her longstanding love of the famous brand, due to having sold them in her parents' chippy in Abel Street, Daneshouse, for 30 years.

She said: “It’s an honour to be awarded a place on the Holland’s Pie Panel. We sold Holland’s in our chippy for over 30 years now and I’ve got lots of wonderful memories of them, from pudding mishaps to tucking into cheese and onion pies.”

On top of this, Catherine will also receive a year’s supply of pies after every single meeting.

Helen Henry, Chief PIEologist at Holland’s Pies, said: “We had more 500 entries from the public for these six coveted roles on the pie panel, but Catherine’s really stood out. Her passion for Holland’s and memories of steaming puds in her parents' chippy decades ago, put smiles on the faces of our panel panellists.”