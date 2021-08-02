Cat rescued from roof of two-storey home in Padiham
Fire crews rescued a cat which had become stuck on the roof of a two-storey home in Padiham.
One fire engine from Hyndburn attended the scene in Hapton Street at around 2.30pm today (August 2).
Firefighters saved the stranded cat using a 13.5m ladder and a triple extension ladder.
Crews were in attendance for approximately one hour.
