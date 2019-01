Firefighters raced to a house blaze in Burnley after a pan, which had been left on a cooker hob, set alight last night.

The drama happened just after midnight at the property in Westgate.

Although the blaze was out by the time crews from Burnley and Nelson arrived, there was one casualty who was taken to hospital suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation.

Crews were at the scene for around 45 minutes.