Fire crews were called out to a blaze involving an electrical pump at commercial premises in Brierfield yesterday morning.

The alarm went out at 10-40am and by the time teams had arrived on the scene at the premises in Lindred Road the fire was out. One casualty had to be decontaminated on site before being transferred to hospital by ambulance for checks.

Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to ensure the fire was out and had not spread and they were at the scene for around two hours.