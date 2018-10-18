Cash raised at football tournament in memory of Burnley teenager Ethan will help other families

A football tournament, set up in honour of a popular Burnley teenager who died earlier this year after contracting sepsis, has raised £5,000.

Twenty two teams from across the North West took part in the tournament at the Belvedere Football Club in Burnley.

Organised by Eric Wright Facilities Management, its supply chain partners made up the teams. A total of £2,690.55 was raised on the day, with the Eric Wright Charitable Trust match funding the amount to take the overall total to £5,190.55

All the money raised has been donated to Wythenshawe Hospital ECMO Funds through Wythenshawe Hospital Charity in memory of Ethan Hunt who lived in Burnley and was a student at Blessed Trinity RC College.

Just 16 when he fell ill in February this year, it was initially thought Ethan had flu' but he was diagnosed with the deadly bug and while in an induced coma doctors were forced to amputate both his legs.

People across Burnley rallied to support Ethan but tragically he died in March, at Wythenshawe Hospital with his parents, Melanie and Andrew and older sister, Jodie-Leigh, at his bedside.

The charity football event was staged to raise as much money as possible for Wythenshawe Hospital Charity to help families such as Ethan’s to stay with their loved ones while in hospital.

Ethan’s family were involved right from the start in organising the event and some of his friends even joined together to enter a team.

It was a real team effort from EWFM, Ethan’s family, and over 32 supply chain partners and local businesses who either took part in the event or kindly donated raffle prizes.

Belvedere and Calder Vale Sports Club gave free use of their facilities and Burnley FC in the Community supported the event with equipment and volunteers and there was even an honorary visit from Bertie Bee the Burnley FC Mascot.

Thanking everyone for their help and support Jodie-Leigh said: "We know that the money raised will help

support many families who are experiencing what we faced.

"We now hope to set up our own charity in Ethan’s name and our future goal is to honour his memory with a lodge for bereaved parents to use."

Founded in 1923, the Eric Wright Group, based in Preston, is a leading property and construction company that develops, builds and maintains the UK’s infrastructure.

Wholly owned by the Eric Wright Charitable Trust, the Group is committed to delivering employment and regeneration opportunities in the communities in which it operates in. All company profits are either invested back into the Eric Wright Group or awarded to charities and projects, predominately throughout the North West, which support young persons’ wellbeing, elderly services, education and training, health or carers’ support.

Diane McKinley, chartered building surveyor from EWFM, said:: “This was all for a great cause and we want to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part and contributed donations and their time and especially to Ethan’s family for their support.

“The money raised, along with that from our recent charity golf day supporting Derian House, totals more than £9,000, showing our commitment to support the communities and causes that sit closely to our staff and projects.”

Penny Hamer, Senior Corporate Fundraising Manager for Wythenshawe Hospital Charity said the fundraising was a lovely tribute to Ethan and would make a big difference to poorly patients treated at

Wythenshawe Hospital.”