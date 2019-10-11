Cash grant for young Burnley athletes funds vital winter kit

Young athletes from a Burnley based running club will be even more visible in their training and competing as the dark winter months draw in, thanks to a £2,000 cash grant.

The grant has come from the Postcode Community Trust, a grant giving charity funded entirely by players of the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Coach Marion Wilkinson with some of the Clayton Harriers' juniors wearing their new winter kit.

The grant - which was put towards new waterproof clothing, including hi-visibility jackets, body torches and tracksuits - will enable Clayton Juniors to train safely both on road and off road during the winter months.

The addition of the body torches means that the juniors can still train in fields, trails and hills in the evening, which is vital for training for cross country events.

Without this grant the group would have had to stick to lit paths and roads during the dark winter months.

The hi-vis jackets add to the safety, with the juniors and run leaders wearing them. They are also worn by marshals at Clayton Juniors organised races, making it easier for anyone to identify both them or an organiser.

Marion Wilkinson, who is the juniors' co-ordinator, said: “I am very grateful to players of People’s Postcode Lottery and Postcode Community Trust for this grant.

"Our Juniors work hard week in week out to train and compete at the highest level both locally and nationally.

"Our role as coaches is to help and assist by providing interesting, stimulating and challenging training, so that every junior can grow and develop in their running, their team skills, and general well-being.

"The purchase of the kit will help enable that."