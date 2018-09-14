Cash boost for Burnley young people's groups

More than £2,000 is being handed out to two young people's groups in Burnley.

Lancashire County Council's cabinet approved the funding at its meeting yesterday.

Burnley Bobcats ADM Swimming Club will be given £1,000 towards training equipment such as training belts and stop watches.

St Matthew with Holy Trinity Scout Group will be handed £1,340 to fund new kayaks for the group.

The amounts were recommended for approval by the local district youth council.

These grants aim to help young people learn new skills, improve their confidence, and develop their independence.

Any groups that are interested in applying for funding should contact their local district youth council.