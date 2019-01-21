Caring Viv on a one woman mission to launch Padiham Community Choir

A one woman mission, to launch a community choir to bring people together, has hit the right note in Padiham.

Viv Storey was so touched by the numerous people she met over Christmas, who told her how isolated and lonely they felt due to lack of cash or their circumstances, she was determined to do something to help.

Padiham Unitarian Chapel is the venue for the town's community choir when it launches on Thursday, January 31st.

She came up with the idea for a community choir and was stunned with the positive response when she posted her idea on social media.

Viv, who celebrates her 50th birthday this year, said: "The response has been phenomenal, there has been so much support for the idea.

"People have been coming up to me in the street saying they can't wait for the choir to start and I am very excited about it.

"It is well known that singing can life your spirits but this is not just about singing, it is about bringing the community together and getting people out to meet with others, make new friends and have some contact with the outside world."

Within days of her coming up with the idea, Padiham Community Choir was born and the first session launches on Thursday, January 31st, at the Unitarian Church, from 7pm to 9pm.

The choir sessions are free and Viv is just asking for donations to cover the cost of cups of tea and coffee for those who attend.

She is also hoping to get a local business on board with the choir to sponsor the £20 a week room fee.

She said: "It was important to me that this was something free for people so that no-one is put off coming."

She has taken advice from a couple of musicians about the choice of songs and prospective members have also come up with some ideas.

A play leader at Padiwacks, Viv has lived in Padiham all her life and she is passionate about her hometown.

Always on a mission to help people Viv does something for the community every year but 2018 was an exception as she was laid low with illness.

But now Viv is back with a bang, or at least a song!

Her husband, Justin, son Dale (31) and her grandson, Frankie (four) are all extremely proud of their new choir leader.

She said: "They are used to me always doing something but I just love helping people.

"People can come along to the choir and just have a chat and a brew, they don't have to sing if they don't want to, but then they might feel brave enough to join in."

The choir is open to anyone of all ages and if you would like more information or your business is interested in sponsoring the choir please contact Viv at booth.001@hotmail.co.uk.