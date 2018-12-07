Caring Sally has eyes opened on volunteering trip to Kenya

Sally Coupe with a Kenyan family
Sally Coupe with a Kenyan family
A kind-hearted young woman has returned to Padiham from a life-changing trip to Kenya.

Nursery worker Sally Coupe (21) said she now looks at the world in a different light after teaching schoolchildren life skills in the poverty-stricken African country.

Former Shuttleworth College student Sally worked with international development organisation VSO, as part of the UK government funded International Citizen Service programme.

She said: “My trip to Kenya really opened my eyes about how tough life is for some people in the world.

“I was staying with a local family in poverty which allowed me to experience the culture of what is a very different country to ours.

“There was no electricity or running water, and so we had to fetch water in a jerry can every day. I see life differently now, and I would recommend such a trip to anyone.”

Sally, who helped to teach key life-skills to children and tackle the causes of poverty, said she was shocked by the level of corruption in the country, particularly from the police.

She added: “The police were always demanding bribes or payment which shocked me. I also took part in some local eating customs including eating a cockroach and drinking a cow’s blood.

“Ultimately, though, I went with the aim of making a difference to one child, but I think I actually made a difference to a lot more, which makes me very proud.

“I would love to go back in the future.”