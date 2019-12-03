Caring Burnley teens to stage second festive party for the vulnerable and elderly with an open invitation for the community

A group of young people, who are passionate about helping the community where they live, are holding a Christmas party to bring some cheer to the vulnerable and lonely.

Members of the National Citizen Service (NCS) Youth Board will hold the event on Friday, December 20th, at Burnley Community Kitchen.

It is the second time the teenagers, who are between the ages of 16 and 18, have held the bash which will include food, a quiz and board games.

Keen to focus on the elderly, who may face the prospect of spending the festive season on their own, the group has said that anyone is welcome to go along to the party, which is on from noon until 3pm.

A spokesman for the NCS local board said: "Last year we had such a good time that we decided to do it again.

"We look forward to seeing everyone there."