Caring Burnley cafe owner planning a Christmas treat for the homeless and struggling families

A caring cafe owner, who opened her doors to the homeless and needy families over the festive period last year, is planning to do the same for Christmas 2018.

Kelly Decruz will lay on a traditional Christmas lunch for struggling families on Saturday, December 22nd from 4pm to 6pm at her cafe Decruz for Brews in Burnley.

Families can tuck into a three course Christmas lunch served by Kelly and her friend, Emma Livesey, who helps her to run the business in Rosegrove.

Once again Bookers Cash and Carry have agreed to provide the potatoes and vegetables for the day and Kelly's friend Michelle Davies will be making Christmas cakes. The peeling and chopping chores will be carried out by Kelly's other friend, Paula Riley.

Kelly added: "It was all a bit of a rush last year so this year I decided to get myself organised with plenty of time.

"We hope that people will come along and it will be a really nice day for them."

Kelly's daughter, Leonie, will be singing for the guests and it is hoped Father Christmas could make an appearance but his schedule is rather busy at the moment!

A former care worker for the NHS, Kelly is a keen cook who has always dreamed of owning her own cafe.

This year families will be referred through social services for the Christmas meal.