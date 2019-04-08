Careers night success could bring top award to Burnley school

Students from a Burnley school got tips from Lancashire Police, the Lancashire Wildlife Trust, the armed forces and Calico among others at their career’s event.

Around 16 external providers went along to Coal Clough Academy to give students an insight into their work and the opportunities open to them.

Gracie Howard Grear looks at life under a microscope at the careers event at Coal Clough Academy in Burnley.

The students got the chance to try out a variety of activities with the different providers and ask questions about a range of careers as well the various colleges and the courses on offer so they had a better understanding for their future.

Headteacher Holly Clarke said: “We will hold two careers events a year in school from now on and we have made great progress in careers this year so much so Coal Clough Academy have been put forward for an award for best practice in regards to careers across Lancashire.

Coal Clough Academy takes in students excluded from other schools in the Burnley and Pendle area as well as offering support to students which additional medical needs.

The Academy has undergone a transformation in recent years from Ofsted saying the school had "serious weaknesses’ in 2015 to being graded ‘good’ in their June Ofsted report, earning high praise from the inspectors who said: 'We have seen transformations in students who come here, they had struggled in mainstream schools for whatever reasons but leave us with GCSEs, including English and Maths, or go into college or onto apprenticeships, something that wasn’t always happening previously.”