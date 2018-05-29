Care home's new colour scheme designed to help dementia sufferers

Staff at a care home are redecorating the communal rooms in dementia-friendly colours to create a relaxed environment for its residents.

The team at Wordsworth House in Hapton, conducted research to identify the best colours to help residents living with dementia feel at ease.

The staff from the dementia unit, led by Unit Manager Collette Sharples, decided that the walls could use a splash of colour, and thought that considering the effects of different colours on the brain would not only brighten up the home, but would also help the residents.

They researched the colour scheme, and selected shades of blue, purple, and yellow, for the different impacts they will have on the residents using the facilities.

Collette said: “We chose light blue for the dining room as it is soothing and serene, and it helps the residents to feel calm while they’re eating.

"We painted the corridors lemon because this is a stimulating colour which is used to increase brain wave activity.

"Stimulating colours are good for Alzheimer’s patients as they can trigger memories and cognitive function. We painted the handrails royal blue to contrast with the yellow, for safety reasons.

“We chose lilac and purple for the lounge, as this colour is also soothing and calming and can make the space seem bigger. Purple is also the colour that represents the Alzheimer’s Society and Dementia, so we thought it was very appropriate for the unit.”

Aimee Green, Home Manager at Wordsworth House, said: “I am incredibly proud of the team at Wordsworth House, as they have done a lot work to redecorate the dementia unit, from choosing the colours to picking up brushes and paint rollers. It looks fantastic, the residents love it, and they’ve done a brilliant job.

“At Wordsworth House, we want our residents to feel comfortable and safe, and the research the staff have put in to pick dementia-friendly colours supports this. We are delighted and are looking forward to decorating more communal areas in the home.”

Wordsworth House forms part of Larchwood Care and is managed by Healthcare Management Solutions. The service provides residential care for up to 40 older people.