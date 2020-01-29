Car dealership Hippo becomes new Burnley FC in the Community partner

Car dealership Hippo Motor Group has become Burnley FC in the Community’s official vehicle supplier for the next three years.

The Blackburn-based dealership has part-funded four branded Nissan Jukes for the charity and has also agreed to sponsor the kids’ half time game that is played on the pitch at Turf Moor during home fixtures.

Ryan Bradley, business development executive for Burnley FC in the Community, said: “Securing such a commitment from a fast expanding, local brand is fantastic and we can’t thank Hippo enough for its support.

“The partnership saves us valuable money, which we can instead invest into project delivery to create positive change within our community.”

Burnley FC in the Community delivers sport, health, education and social inclusion projects to over 33,000 people across East Lancashire and West Yorkshire.

Tom Preston, managing director at Hippo Motor Group, said: “I grew up and live in Pendle and a lot of our staff come from Pendle and Burnley too; many of those being big Burnley fans.

“We’re really glad to be able to support an incredible charity which benefits thousands of people around the area and are keen to play our part in its successes in this and coming years.

“Our Hippo mascot and Bertie Bee seemed to hit it off when the staff came to collect the vehicles, so let’s hope this marks the start of a great relationship.”