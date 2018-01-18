Candle causes house fire

A fire in a house in Padiham, believed to have been started by a candle, led to the occupant needing treatment for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews from Burnley and Padiham were called to the house in Green Street, where it was believed a fire had started due to a candle left unattended.

The fire was out on the arrival of firefighters. However they were able to use a ventilation unit to clear the property of smoke.

There was one casualty at the scene who was treated by ambulance crews for the effects of smoke inhalation.

Crews were in attendance around two hours.