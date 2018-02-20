Can you lend a hand to Marie Curie appeal?

Volunteers in Burnley and Pendle are being urged to come forward to help Marie Curie hand out the charity's iconic daffodil pins to the community.

Residents would need to give just two hours of their time to hand out daffodils in return for donations.

The charity is hoping to get more people than ever wearing the daffodil pin this March during its annual fundraiser the Great Daffodil Appeal.

The charity particularly needs help at the Morrisons store on Pendle Street in Nelson, on Thursday 8th, Friday 9th and Saturday March 10th.

There will also be a Burnley Street collection on the 17th March and a collection in Colne Asda on March 16th, which volunteers are needed for.

Those wishing to volunteer two hours of their time to the Great Daffodil Appeal or to find out more about the appeal, can visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil or contact Danielle Richards on 01254 855044/ danielle.richards@mariecurie.org.uk.